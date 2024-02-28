Invesco Ltd. Purchases 26,078 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.60% of CAE worth $44,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,216,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 159,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

