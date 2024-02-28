Invesco Ltd. Purchases 47,643 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.46% of Privia Health Group worth $39,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,052 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

