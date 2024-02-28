Invesco Ltd. Purchases 60,551 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,551 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Ryder System worth $44,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.48. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

