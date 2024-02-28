Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.24% of Group 1 Automotive worth $46,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $265.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.28. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

