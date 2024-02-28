Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of California Resources worth $39,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 79,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 528,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 282,407 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of CRC opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

