Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,032 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 38,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Rio Tinto Group worth $43,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 242,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

