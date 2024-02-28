Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.20% of Grand Canyon Education worth $41,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 59.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

LOPE stock opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.83.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

