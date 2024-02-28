Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,418,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of NOV worth $40,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

NOV Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

