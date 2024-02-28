Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.37.

INVH stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

