IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

IQVIA stock opened at $248.84 on Monday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

