iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.81

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,893 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,068.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,516,000 after purchasing an additional 254,821 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

