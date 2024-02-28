iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $77.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

