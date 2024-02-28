iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $170.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $171.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

