iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $264.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day moving average of $234.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $265.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

