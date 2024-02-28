Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 536 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $46,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Itron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $94.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itron by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

