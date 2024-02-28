Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) VP Christopher E. Ware Sells 168 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Free Report) VP Christopher E. Ware sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $14,632.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Itron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $94.59.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $20,846,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $14,519,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

