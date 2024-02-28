James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,970 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.