Jan Philipp Rossbach Sells 50,000 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EnLink Midstream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 231,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.