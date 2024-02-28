Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

ARLP opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.75%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,155,747.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,749,592.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

