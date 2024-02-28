Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $114.28.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

