Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $121.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

