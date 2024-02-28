Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $99,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,048,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1,519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after buying an additional 351,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.80 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

