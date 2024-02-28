Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $56.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

