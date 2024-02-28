Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.