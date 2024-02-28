Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 460,807 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,897,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 198,678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 181.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 205,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 132,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $642.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

