Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,079,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

