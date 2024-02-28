Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JETS stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

