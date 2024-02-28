Jean Macino Sells 3,130 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $249.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.41. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $265.14. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

