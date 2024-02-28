Jeff Huber Sells 11,872 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

