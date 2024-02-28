Jeffrey Dossett Sells 4,858 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $491,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $30,114.07.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $32,489.50.

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,888,000 after buying an additional 248,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Impinj by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 111,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.