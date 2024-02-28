Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $6,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,690,000 after acquiring an additional 866,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $2,902,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 55.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,811 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE JOBY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,755.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,484 shares of company stock worth $3,603,306 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

