John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.40% of John Bean Technologies worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

