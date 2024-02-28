John J. Morris Sells 8,889 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $209.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 21,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

