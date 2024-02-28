John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,950,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.

On Friday, February 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,800.00.

On Monday, February 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $14,400.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BFI stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 536.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the third quarter worth $83,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

