Jonathan Skelly Sells 10,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Skelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00.

AZEK Trading Up 1.1 %

AZEK stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $48.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,418,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in AZEK by 5,090.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the period.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

