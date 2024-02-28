Joseph M. Busky Buys 2,150 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

