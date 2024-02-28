Joshua Kobza Sells 161,353 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46.

On Friday, January 5th, Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25.

On Friday, December 15th, Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.