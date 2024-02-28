Justin E. Dougherty Sells 3,280 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.7 %

CRUS stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $2,163,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 18,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 65,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

