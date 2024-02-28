Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.28

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and traded as high as $11.64. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 6,045 shares.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

