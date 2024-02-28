Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

