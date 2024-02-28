Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,262 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.