Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 94,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.