Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 564.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Key Tronic by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

