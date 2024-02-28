Kieran Gallahue Sells 3,058 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,724,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

