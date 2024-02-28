Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 435 ($5.52) price objective on the stock.

Kitwave Group Trading Up 3.4 %

LON KITW opened at GBX 307 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £214.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.72. Kitwave Group has a one year low of GBX 230.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 341.57 ($4.33).

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

Kitwave Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 7.45 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.