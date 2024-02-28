Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 435 ($5.52) price objective on the stock.
Kitwave Group Trading Up 3.4 %
LON KITW opened at GBX 307 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £214.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.72. Kitwave Group has a one year low of GBX 230.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 341.57 ($4.33).
Kitwave Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 7.45 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.
Kitwave Group Company Profile
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
