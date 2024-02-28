Kivalliq Energy (CVE:KIV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Kivalliq Energy Co. (CVE:KIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Kivalliq Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 59,000 shares traded.
Kivalliq Energy Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.
About Kivalliq Energy
Kivalliq Energy Corporation, an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for uranium and gold deposits. The company has the Angilak, Baker Basin, and the Baffin Gold Properties in Nunavut Territory; the Genesis Property in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba; and the Hatchet Lake Property in Saskatchewan.
