Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

KTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 52,773 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 451,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 253,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,743.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,591 shares of company stock worth $1,178,380. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

