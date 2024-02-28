Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KYMR. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

