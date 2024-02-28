Laboratory Co. of America’s (LH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $215.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average of $213.59. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

