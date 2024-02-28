Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 208.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $194.75 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.21 and its 200-day moving average is $184.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

